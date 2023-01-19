Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $345,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRK opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.