Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Up 1,215.4% in December

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 1,215.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRDF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52 week low of 0.24 and a 52 week high of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.27.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.