Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.48 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $613,035.41 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.46 or 0.00011868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000979 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,711,992 coins and its circulating supply is 16,833,853 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,706,006 with 16,831,873 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.62640318 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $450,820.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.