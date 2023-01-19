MetisDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.06 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.66 or 0.00093626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $87.06 million and $2.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.92730889 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,701,323.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

