MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

