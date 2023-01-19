MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,835,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,038,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment.

