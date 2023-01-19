MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,835,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments Price Performance
OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,038,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
MGT Capital Investments Company Profile
