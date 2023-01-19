Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $285.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) received a $285.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.81. 29,486,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,897,031. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

