Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 27,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 46,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

