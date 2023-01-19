MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Up 0.1%

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.10). 20,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 32,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.09).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 45.11, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2,240.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331.27.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

