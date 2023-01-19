Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,639,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$580,286,573.76.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00.

TOU stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,308,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$41.09 and a 52 week high of C$84.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$73.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.30. The company has a market cap of C$22.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.64.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

