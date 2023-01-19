MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 10,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 48,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

MIND Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 3.01% of MIND Technology worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.