MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Down 7.1 %
MGYOY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 5,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.58.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.