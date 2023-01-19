monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $124.26

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.26, but opened at $120.46. monday.com shares last traded at $119.34, with a volume of 2,793 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

monday.com Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.69. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.63 million. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

