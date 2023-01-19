Monero Price Tops $164.65 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $164.65 or 0.00782909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and $113.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00399226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00098140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00576727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00203661 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00211544 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,229,179 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

