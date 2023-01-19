Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $435.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.20.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $32,829,469. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $397.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

