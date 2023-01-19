Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $214.85 million and $5.60 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,870,005 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

