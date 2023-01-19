Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 637,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 503,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 164,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. 44,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,013. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.3768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.