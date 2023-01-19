Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 246 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.05). Approximately 53,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 60,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

