Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MURGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($354.57) to €320.00 ($347.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($358.70) to €350.00 ($380.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($264.13) to €290.00 ($315.22) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($293.48) to €290.00 ($315.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($302.17) to €320.00 ($347.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.25.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,234. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.46 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.