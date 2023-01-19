Nano 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $99.34 million and $2.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,764.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00400599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00774299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00099314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00577842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00206842 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.