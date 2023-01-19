Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 97.6% in December

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 million, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

