National Bank Financial Boosts Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.00

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 10,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,642. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.81. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.
Institutional Trading of Ero Copper
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ero Copper stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.