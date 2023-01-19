National Bank Financial Boosts Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.00

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 10,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,642. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.81. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ero Copper stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

