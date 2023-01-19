National Bankshares Cuts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$83.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCA. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$89.71.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$68.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$62.35 and a 1 year high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

Insider Activity at Cogeco Communications

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,554.24.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

