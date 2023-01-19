Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Natural Gas Services Group

In other news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

NGS traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,545. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.