Navalign LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5 %

PAYC stock opened at $311.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.58. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.29.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.