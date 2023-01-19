NBW Capital LLC Has $6.93 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Palomar makes up 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Palomar worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,865,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Palomar stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.31). Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

