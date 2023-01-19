NBW Capital LLC Increases Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Plains GP worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

