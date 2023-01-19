NBW Capital LLC Invests $558,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,993,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $267.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

