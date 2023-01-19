NBW Capital LLC Sells 10,293 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.72. 16,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

