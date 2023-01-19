Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $320.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.74.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $326.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $526.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

