Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NBH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 190,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,936. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.20.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
