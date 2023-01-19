Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 650,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,941. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $90.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nevro by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,616 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Nevro by 10.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

