Nexo Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003426 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $398.37 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

