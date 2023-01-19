NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 75,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,948. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

