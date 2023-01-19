Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

NDGPY stock remained flat at $18.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. Nine Dragons Paper has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Nine Dragons Paper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

