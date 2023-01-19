Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Shares Up 2.1%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $30.90. 12,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 17,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

