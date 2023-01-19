Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Shares Up 2.1%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $30.90. 12,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 17,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Nitto Denko Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
