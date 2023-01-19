Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Noble Roman’s Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NROM remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Noble Roman’s has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
Noble Roman’s Company Profile
