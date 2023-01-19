Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.37. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 123,163 shares traded.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

