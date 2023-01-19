Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 41,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Northern Lights Acquisition Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Institutional Trading of Northern Lights Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Lights Acquisition by 300.0% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

