Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novartis by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,102,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.16 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

