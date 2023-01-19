NSUR COIN Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $32,087.25 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

