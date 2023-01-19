Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NYMX stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.62. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
Featured Articles
