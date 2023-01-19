Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYMX stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.62. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

