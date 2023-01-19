Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMXGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYMX stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.62. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMXGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Featured Articles

