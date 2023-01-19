Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $253.59 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $253.59 million and approximately $49.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.53 or 0.07342100 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04842275 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $36,896,425.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.