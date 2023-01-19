OKC Token One Day Volume Tops $6.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for about $27.96 or 0.00134284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKC Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

