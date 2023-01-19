OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Trading Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

NYSE:DG opened at $226.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

