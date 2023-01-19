Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

