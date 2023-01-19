Orchid Price Hits $0.0758 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Orchid has a market cap of $52.33 million and $2.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00031285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00039424 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00231806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000995 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07521342 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,437,595.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

