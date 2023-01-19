Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.47. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,282,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

