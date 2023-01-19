Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 256.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,117. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

