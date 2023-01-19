Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $85,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 69.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 13,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.03. 693,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,993,094. The firm has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.